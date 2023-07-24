Doja Cat says she doesn't love her fans

ALBAWABA - Doja Cat receives backlash after she told her fans on social media that she does not love them.

Singer Doja Cat got a little too honest with her fans on social media, and pretty much hurt their feelings.

On Sunday, a fan asked Doja if she can say she loves them, but Doja had other plans, as she made sure to assure her fans that she does not love them back, and deleted the tweet from her timeline.

Doja wrote to a fan: "My life, my styles, my attitude." The fan replied: "I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans."

Doja responded: "I don't though cuz I don't even know yall."

Another fan wrote: "And we don't know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you you'd be NOTHING without us. you'd be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band miss high school drop out…"

The singer quickly replied: "Nobody forced you, I don't know why you're talking to me like you're my mother bi*ch, you sound like a crazy person."

It is known that Doja Cat's fan base is named "Kittenz," and the name was chosen by the singer herself.

In a now-deleted Threads, Doja wrote: "If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

A fan responded with question marks in shock and wrote: "Only using the name YOU gave your fans," Doja answered: "When I was an alcoholic teen."

Another person tweeted, "Can you love ur kittenz again or no" and the singer answered: "I don't know what the f**k that means."