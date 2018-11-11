Don’t Miss The Season’s Best Comedy Shows in Dubai

Feel the city shake with laughter (Shutterstock)

From Africa to India and America to France, this year’s roster of comedians will take you on a tour of the world with their idiosyncratic perspectives and witticisms. Here’s our pick of the top 6 rib-tickling, side-cramping, eye-watering stand-up shows to see this month.

Global Comedy Fest

If there’s one comedy festival the world didn’t know it needed, it’s the Global Comedy Fest. The show is banding together Africa’s funniest, including Nigerian comedian Bovi and Ugandan talent Salvador, a former finalist of the World’s Funniest Person competition. With a stellar cast of over seven comics from around the globe, you’re in for a world of laughter with unique and universally-resonating perspectives.

When: 15 November

Where: Dubai Festival City Arena

More info

Dave Chappelle

You won’t be seeing another celebrity appearance quite like this one for the remainder of 2018. Legend, icon, genius: no adjective does justice to Dave Chappelle. Inspired by the likes of Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor, the Washington-born comic steadily climbed the entertainment ladder in the early 90s until he landed a lead role in cult-classic Half Baked, catapulting his career to commercial renown. Dave Chappelle has fought and earned his harsh and hilarious opinions on politics, culture, media and everything in between, and you can experience it all first-hand this November at Dubai World Trade Centre.

When: 20 November

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

More info

Willy Rovelli

Comedian, actor, writer, columnist and television personality – Willy Rovelli is the modern-day Renaissance man of entertainment. Get his take on everything in an hour-long, one-off, fully-French performance at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue. From ecology and politics to television and expats, nothing is off the table.

When: 23 November

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

More info

East India Comedy

Why settle for one of India’s greatest comics if you can have them all? East India Comedy is a ragtag troupe of stand-up comedians, scriptwriters and television performers who are on a mission to take over your mind with their quirky observations, witty banter and impromptu parody songs. Meet Angad, Azeem, Kunal, Sahil and Sapan as they each bring their own twist on comedy to the stage at Comedy Fest 2.

When: 1 December

Where: The Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay

More Info

The Laughter Factory’s December Line-Up

It might not be cold enough in Dubai for a heater, but you can definitely warm up with some hearty laughter at The Laughter Factory this December. Catch the endlessly likeable Rory O’Hanlon, straight-talking storyteller Josh Howie and the 3’6” Canadian star Tanyalee Davis during the venue’s holiday line-up with food, fun and festivities with friends.

When: 13-14 December, 9pm

Where: Movenpick JBR or Grand Millennium Al Barsha

More Info