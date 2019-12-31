The Batma Sisters Are Released From Interrogation.. Watch Their First Message to Fans!

In their first appearance after being released from police custody, Moroccan singer Dunia Batma and her sister Ibtisam made sure to send a message to the public regarding accusations that they blackmailed celebrities and exploited them via the Instagram account Hamza Moon Baby.

Bahraini producer Muhammad Al-Turk posted a video on Snapchat of his wife Dunia and her sister Ibtisam smiling as if nothing had happened.

Dunia said in the video: "I'd like to reassure you about me. Don't be worried. I love you all."

In the same footage, Al-Turk reassured fans of Dunia's innocence, and launched the hashtag #StandWithDunia, indicating that they will reveal the details of what happened at a later time.

According to Moroccan press reports, the public prosecutor decided on Monday to pursue Dunia Batma and her sister while they're released, on charges related to defamation, extortion, broadcasting false facts, and harming private lives and on a suspicion of possessing and managing the celebrity account Hamzah Moon Baby.

The investigating judge in the Moroccan region of Marrakesh decided to release Dunia Batma in exchange for paying a fine of 300,000 Moroccan dirhams (31,319 USD), while her sister, Ibtisam, who was under arrest as well, was released from the investigations in exchange for 100,000 Moroccan dirhams (10,439 USD).