Dunia Batma BANNED From Traveling Because of 'Hamza Moon Baby' Instagram Account.. See This Shocking Video!

Moroccan artist Dunia Batma is living her worst nightmare after her name was mentioned in a celebrity blackmailing case.

It has been reported that Dunia and her sister Ibtisam are the owners of an Instagram account called Hamza Moon Baby that defames stars and criticizes them in hurtful ways.

The story started when YouTuber Sakina Clamor was arrested and revealed details about Dunia and Ibtisam's roles in the scandal.

However Batma denied the allegations at first, only to find herself formally implicated in the infamous case, which can tear down her whole artistic future.

As soon as Dunia arrived to Morocco from Bahrain last Thursday, she was summoned for an investigation.

She was called in again the following day and according to a number of sources, she and her sister remained under investigation for 12 hours.

Many videos went viral of the Batma sisters leaving the investigation, as they ran from reporters and paparazzi, trying to dodge the press or make any comment.

لحظة الافراج عن دنيا بطمة وشقيقتها ابتسام بعد التحقيق معهن لساعات طويلة وهروبهن من الصحفيين .. https://t.co/6QNKVBFQmQ pic.twitter.com/1rnI3bcbqW — SاLم` ll كود نون « line » (@_jiig) December 28, 2019

Some sources revealed that Dunia Batma is officially banned from traveling until the investigation is over. Whether the Moroccan artist has a direct relationship with the account and the extortion operations remains to be seen.