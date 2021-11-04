Dorra Zarrouk and Hany Saad Celebrate Their One Year Anniversary

The Egyptian engineer, Hany Saad, husband of artist Dorra Zarrouk, sent a love letter to his wife, on the occasion of the first anniversary of their marriage, in which he expressed his deep love his attachment to her, and the extent of his happiness after his marriage to her.

Saad, through his official account on Instagram, published a video containing photos of him and Dorra, including pictures of the wedding

He captioned the video: ' If I could choose again, I’d still choose you. Happy anniversary sweetheart. Thank you for being in my life.'

A large number of artists congratulated Dorra and her husband on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, including artist Jumana Murad, who published a photo of the couple through her official Instagram account.

Jumana commented on the picture: "Happy Anniversary to the precious couple. I hope that God will always protect you... I love you and miss you," to which Dorra replied: "I love you more, Jojo, my love."

Followers' comments poured in, who congratulated Dorra and her husband on their wedding anniversary, and wished them a happy marriage and a happy life over the years, wishing God to preserve their beautiful family, which is dominated by love and understanding.