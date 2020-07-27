Dr. Kholoud FURIOUS Over Interjecting Her And Her Husband's Names in Famous Money Laundry Case in Kuwait

Kuwaiti fashionista Dr. Kholoud expressed her anger at the use of her name and her Jordanian husband's name "Ameen," in a case of money laundering; after Kuwaiti Attorney General, Counselor Dherar Al-Asousi issued a decision to seize the funds of 10 famous social media celebrities under a travel ban.

Kholoud posted a picture accompanied by her husband Ameen via Instagram , and captioned it:

"Life sometimes needs to be ignored, ignore events .. ignore people .. ignore actions .. ignore words, accustom yourself to smart disregard .. not everything is worth standing for."

She continued: "God created people from water and mud ... some of them their water prevailed their mud and became a river, and others' mud prevailed their water and became a stone."

The Kuwaiti fashionista concluded her comment by asking God to protect her family and loved ones.