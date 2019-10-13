Drake Celebrates His Son's Second Birthday

The 'God's Plan' rapper rarely talks about his little boy - whom he has with former adult movie star Sophie Brussaux - publicly, but he shared a photograph of the hallway in his lavish apartment, which was decked out in golden balloons spelling out his name and a Cookie Monster flower arrangement he had made for Adonis' special day on Friday (11.10.19).







He captioned the Instagram post: "Happy Birthday King."



On Father's Day in June, the 32-year-old hip-hop star revealed his son had painted a picture for him.



The artwork featured a stencil of the word 'Papa' against an abstract background of green, blue, pink and yellow spots.



Drake captioned the post: "Happy Fathers Day [blue heart emoji] (sic)"



This wasn't the first time the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker had been impressed by his son's artistic ability as last December, he showed off his Christmas gift from Adonis, a colourful design featuring the tot's handprints.



He captioned that post: "Adonis > Picasso don't @ me (sic)"



Drake previously admitted he had turned to his own upbringing for tips on how to be a father.



He said: "I'm just excited. [I've been drawing on] all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."



However, he recently admitted he was left feeling "so hurt" after his father claimed he lied about their relationship to "sell records".



The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker opened up about his dad in songs like 'Look What You've Done' in the past as he referenced having an absentee parent, but his dad Dennis Graham recently alleged the truth was very different.



Drake reacted to the comments this week as he took to his Instagram Story, and wrote: "Woke up today so hurt man.



"My father will say anything to anyone that's willing to listen to him. It's sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that's the people we are stuck with...



"Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept. (sic)"



Drake's post on social media came after dad Dennis discussed their relationship in a recent interview, and claimed the star told him he wrote about certain things in a bid for chart success.