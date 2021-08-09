Drake is The Reason Behind Kanye West's 'Donda' Release Date Delay

Sources revealed some of the reasons behind the delay in the release of Kanye West's ''Donda'' album.

The album was set to be release back in July 2020, then was delayed till July 2021, and was delayed for a third time till August 6th, 2021.

And finally, according to what some sources have found on music platforms iTunes and Apple Music, it was confirmed that the ''Donda'' album will be released either on the 13th of August or the 15th of August.

According to Variety, Drake is the reason behind West's decision in postponing the release of his 'Donda' album.

It is believed that Kanye is waiting for the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker to release his long-delayed album ''Certified Lover Boy'' which was revealed that it will be released by the end of the summer.

Kanye West wants a square off against Drake in a release-date clash of the titans, as he did with 50 Cent almost 14 years ago.

In another story, West's ex-wife TV personality Kim Kardashian has attended a second listening party West's upcoming album, Donda, where he revealed new lyrics that appeared to reference their split.

The event was the first time Kim and Kanye had been spotted in the same place since she filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage.

The song began with a voiceover from his late mother, Donda, saying the words, "No matter what, you never abandon your family".