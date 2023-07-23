Drake wants to locate the fan with a 36G bra size

ALBAWABA - A fan throws a 36G size bra at Drake during a concert.

In the past few months, fans have been throwing many of their belongings on stage to their favorite artists, but this time, an object was thrown on stage at Drake, and the rapper was not sad about it.

During Drake's concerts, female fans have been throwing their lingerie at the Canadian artist, but now, one fan has been lucky as Drake finally gave his attention to the piece of underwear.

In a video shared by XXL, Drake is seen picking up the bra, and the singer was quick to check the size and paused the singing to say, "Damn, 36G?"

He jokingly added: "Locate this woman immediately!"

Recently, a series of accidents happened due to concertgoers throwing stuff at the artists, earlier, a fan threw their mother's ashes on stage at a Pink concert and it left the singer stunned, Pink picked up the bag of human remains and placed it back down after realizing what it was.

Another incident left Bebe Rexha in the hospital when a fan thought it would be "funny" to throw his phone on the singer's face, Rexha ended up with stitches on her eye, and her face was left with redness, swelling, and bruising.

Singer Bebe Rexha was taken to the hospital last night and needed 3 stitches after a man hit her with a cell phone thrown at her during her concert in Lower Manhattan.



A 27-year-old concertgoer, Nicolas Malvagna was arrested and charged with felony assault for the incident. pic.twitter.com/lq6p2WPvYK — Beast News (@BeastNews2) June 19, 2023

A person ran on stage during an Ava Max show in Los Angeles, slapping the singer so hard that he “scratched the inside of her eye"

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with object while performing onstage. pic.twitter.com/6hBXxQ67rH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2023

In a similar occurrence, country singer Kelsea Ballerini also had to stop mid-performance after a fan threw an object at her face.

In 2022, Harry Styles was seen waving at the crowd before rubbing his eye as Skittles were thrown at him from the audience.