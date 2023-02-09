XXXTentacion's lawyers believe Drake is the killer

ALBAWABA - Legal team of XXXTentacion, and the defense attorneys that are representing the three men accused of murdering the rapper claim that Drake is linked to the killing.

On the opening day of the trial, XXXTentacion's defense attorneys are claiming rapper Drake might be linked to the late rapper's murder.

The late rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was shot dead in 2018, when he was just 20 years old, the shooting happened as he was leaving a motor store in Deerfield, a town in Massachusetts.

The three men that are accused in Onfroy's murder are Michael Boatwright, 28, the alleged shooter, Trayvon Newsome, 24, is accused of being the other gunman, and Dedrick Williams, 26, the alleged driver.

The accused might be facing a life sentence if proven guilty of first-degree murder.

Last year, a fourth man, Robert Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be testifying against the three accused in the murder.

And Onfroy's defense team are urging investigators to look into the late rapper's feud with Drake, as the Moonlight hitmaker once shared on Twitter: "If anyone tries to kill me, it was @champagnepapi. I'm snitching right now."

However, prosecutors state that there is no evidence linking the Canadian rapper to Onfroy's murder.