Dressed to Kill: Nadine Al Rassi Sends a Romantic Message to Her Lover

Nadine Al-Rassi posted a photo of herself in a nightclub where she seemed to be spending some time away from the stresses of life, wearing a very short dress.

Nadine is back to her normal life, after promising media outlets that she would not use Social Media to post controversial images and content that would lead to trouble. A new love seems to have entered her life that helped her overcome all difficulties.

Nadine Al-Rassi sent a letter to her new boyfriend without mentioning him, saying in the picture's caption:

"Relax and take notes, I feel like everything in my life has led me to you. My choices, my heartbreaks, my regrets. EVERYTHING. And when we’re together, my past seems worth it. Because if I had done one thing differently, I might never have met you. For once in my life, I don’t have to try to be happy. When am with you, it just happens."