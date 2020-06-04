  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Drunk in Love! BIZARRE Footage of Assala With Her Son Hugging and Kissing Inappropriately…

Drunk in Love! BIZARRE Footage of Assala With Her Son Hugging and Kissing Inappropriately.. Watch

Published June 4th, 2020 - 08:16 GMT
Drunk in Love! BIZARRE Footage of Assala With Her Son Hugging and Kissing Inappropriately.. Watch

Syrian songstress Assala Nasri is taking some time off with her two children in Hurghada, Egypt.

Her son Khalid Al-Dhahabi posted a video from their vacation that caused great controversy and received criticism.

The mother and her young son appeared hugging and kissing in a bizarre way, and some social media users stressed that they were both drunk.

In the video, Khalid was heard saying: "people think that she is my girlfriend or my wife or my sister."

While some believed Assala's behavior was normal and any mother could treat her son in this way, others considered that their actions were "inappropriate" and should not be displayed to the public.

What Is That on Your Face Assala?

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...