What Is That on Your Face Assala?

Followers of Syrian songstress Assala Nasri were surprised by a drastic change of appearance on her face during her recent concert in Kuwait.

Some suggested that Assala had undergone an unsuccessful face-lift operation, while others said there were signs to suggest the star was the victim of unsuccessful fillers, leaving marks on the bottom of her chin.

The marks were especially visible on Assala's face from a side view captured by cameras at the concert.

Even as she sang on stage the marks were very visible, which made many wonder what caused them so suddenly when she had only appeared a week prior with perfectly soft, smooth skin.









