Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid End Their Two-Year Relationship

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are taking a break from their relationship.

And according to some sources the duo decided to spend some time apart to figure things out, however Hadid and Lipa did not respond to the news.

The couple initially sparked rumors of a possible romance in 2019 at a music festival and later made their red carpet debut as an official couple at the 2019 AMA's.

The news surfaced around social media a few days before Christmas, the singer shared a throwback picture on Christmas where she wrote: ''Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. The holidays can be a difficult time so please be sure to check on your loved ones that may be spending it alone, the ones suffering a loss or the ones that are far away from their families and friends this year. Sending love & healing x."

The Christmas post shared by Dua did not feature Anwar.

The couple had not been seen together in nearly six weeks, as Lipa was in London and Los Angeles recording new music, and Hadid was in New York City.

And in January, the singer told the Rolling Stone that she was feeling 'uncomfortable in her relationship with Anwar "I'm very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others,"

Back in May, the hitmaker revealed to host Andy Cohen that she slid into Hadid's DMs before they started dating. "We actually met at a barbecue. But then it carried on onto DMs," she said during a virtual episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.