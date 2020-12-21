Dua Lipa Anwar Hadid to Spend Christmas Together in The U.S

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker will be spending December 25 in Los Angeles with her model boyfriend and his family - including model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid - but has insisted she will make it back to the UK in time to ring in the start of 2021 with her own family in London.



She told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: “I think I am going to head Stateside and spend Christmas with my boyfriend.

“But New Year’s Eve is something that me and my family really celebrate. That’s kind of my tradition so I’ll be spending it with them.”



Earlier this month, Dua admitted she plans on doing “absolutely nothing” over the Christmas period, as she and Anwar just want to relax on their own and “watch Christmas movies”.



She said: "One thing I know is, I'm gonna be on the sofa with my boyfriend and our puppy and watch Christmas movies and do absolutely nothing else. I think that's how I want to spend my holidays. I'm really looking forward to that.”



Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer was recently reported to have moved out to Los Angeles to be closer to her 21-year-old beau, because it will be "difficult” for the pop star to keep flying back and forth to London amid the coronavirus pandemic, whilst they reportedly “see their future in LA”.



Back in August, a source said: “It was difficult to get to the US in the first place and she knows it’s not going to be easy going back and forth because she would have to quarantine for weeks on end. It’s tough, because all of her family and a lot of her friends are in London.



"But she knows plenty of people in Los Angeles, as does Anwar, who has lived there in the past, so she’s feeling optimistic. Being in the US right now is great for pushing her career there too, especially with new music coming out.



Dua’s making their new place nice and homely and she has just got a puppy called Dexter with Anwar because they see their future in LA.”