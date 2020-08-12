Dua Lipa Moves to Los Angeles to be Closer to Anwar Hadid

British-Albanian hitmaker Dua Lipa has reportedly moved to Los Angeles to be closer to her partner part-Palestinian musician and model Anwar Hadid despite restrictions on travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Physical” singer and the younger brother of Gigi Hadid spent three months in self-isolation together in London, before jetting off to St. Lucia for holiday.

A source told British tabloid, The Sun: “It was difficult to get to the US in the first place and she knows it's not going to be easy going back and forth because she would have to quarantine for weeks on end.”

The source added: “Being in the US right now is great for pushing her career there too, especially with new music coming out. Dua's making their new place nice and homely and she has just got a puppy called Dexter with Anwar because they see their future in LA.”

According to the tabloid, Lipa purchased property near Hadid’s famous family in Beverly Hills.

It appears that the couple’s relationship is getting more serious. Last week, they adopted a puppy together from a Los Angeles-based animal rescue shelter, who they named Dexter.

The Grammy Award winning artist introduced the puppy to her 49.6 million Instagram followers, sharing several photos of their new "tiny best friend" snuggling up to the couple.

The 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old Hadid began dating in 2019 and celebrated their one-year anniversary this June.

Lipa and Hadid were first rumored to be a couple when they were spotted at a concert in Hyde Park, London, in July 2019 — and later made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards.

The couple has enjoyed spending time together due to the pandemic. In an interview with “Good Morning Britian,” Lipa revealed: “Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home. We travel a lot, so this is fine. It’s been really, really good. We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie or play a game or do some painting or go on our daily walk.”