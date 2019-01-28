Dua Lipa Spotted Wearing Sunglasses by Lebanese Influencer Karen Wazen
Dua Lipa at an event last year. (Source: AFP)
British superstar singer Dua Lipa was spotted wearing a pair of sunglasses by none other than Lebanese influencer and eyewear designer Karen Wazen.
Wazen launched her brand in December with an initial collection of 15 stylish shades.
Eagle-eyes fans spotted the sunglasses on Dua Lipa when she took to Instagram on Sunday with a photograph of her posing in a London bathroom wearing a Pikachu-themed handbag, oversized puffer jacket and a pair of “The Glamorous” sunglasses from Wazen’s line.
(Source: dualipa - Instagram)
The edgy line features 15 designs in a range of retro-to-futuristic styles and colors that are available on karenwazen.com.
Wazen’s collection is broken up into sets of three, with the first titled “The 80s.” This trio of straight-edged, rectangular eyewear comes in black, baby blue and rose-tinted lenses, which all offer UV protection.
Next up is “The Cat-Like” collection — sleek, futuristic glasses that come with grey, black and violet lenses. “The Glamorous,” which Dua Lipa showed off on Instagram,
are about vintage glamor and wouldn’t look out of place in a 1950’s-themed photoshoot. The frames come in black, tortoiseshell and white variants.
“The Retros” are circular, John Lennon-style shades that come with wire rims in black, green and brown, while “The Vision Style” are gold, red and blue-tinted lenses that make up a trio of 1970s-style rectangular frames.
