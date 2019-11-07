Dua Lipa Talks About The Impact of Negative Comments on Social Media

The 24-year-old British singer discussed the pros and cons of Twitter and Instagram during Wednesday's episode of BBC Breakfast.





Lipa, who boasts 3.5 million followers on Twitter and 35.2 million on Instagram, said social media remains part of her life, despite negativity she's encountered online.

"Some days I don't read into the comments," the star said. "Some days maybe I feel a little bit more vulnerable and I dive in and I almost go looking for things that I don't want to see."

“It’s almost a breeding ground for hate an anxiety”@DUALIPA talks to @louiseminchin about the impact of negative comments on social media. 👇 pic.twitter.com/BXQtTfNPCl — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 6, 2019

"I think it's definitely human nature," she added. "I'm not going to hide that. I definitely don't want to hide that because I want people to hear that we're all human and we all go through the same thing."

Lipa said she limits her use of social media to maintain a healthy balance in her life.

"Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things, but at the same time, it can really, it's almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety," the singer said. "People feel like they can say things because they're hiding behind a computer screen."

"I think that for me, it's important to use social media in bite sizes -- as long as it makes me feel good, and the second it doesn't, I like to take some time away from it," she added.

Lipa previously called out online negativity in February, saying she takes social media in "small doses" to protect her heart.

"Too much hate in one place," the star wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Take some time to say/do something nice. Maybe make a difference in someones life for the better."

"I just wanna make sure that you guys know that none of this online craziness means anything, never let anyones stupid opinions define how you feel about yourself," she urged fans.

Lipa is known for the singles "Be the One," "New Rules," "IDGAF," and "Don't Start Now."

She will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24.