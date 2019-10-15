Dubai Airshow 2019

The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest and most successful air shows in the world, connecting aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry to facilitate successful global trade. The 2017 event saw a 20% increase in trade visitors since 2015 with some 79,380 attending the exhibition and an order book of US $113.8 billion.



The biennial event takes place at Dubai World Central, Dubai’s airport of the future. When completed, it will be the world’s largest airport with an ultimate capacity of more than 160 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo per annum. Head down to the Dubai Airshow to check out the latest trends and technologies in the aviation industry.

Date 17 November - 21 November 2019 Category Business Venue Dubai World Central Telephone +971 4 603 3300 Website http://www.dubaiairshow.aero