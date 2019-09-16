Dubai Design Week is the region’s largest creative festival, reflecting Dubai’s position as the design capital of the Middle East. The fifth edition of Dubai Design Week takes place 11 to 16 November, and offers hundreds of events covering design across a range of disciplines including architecture, product, furniture, interior and graphic design.



Key events include the region’s leading design trade fair, Downtown Design, where brands from near and far showcase limited-edition designs and creative ingenuity. The Global Grad Show displays works from 100 of the most innovative universities across the world, and finally Abwab, which curates projects celebrating original design from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.



This year’s programme is packed with inspiring creative feats from around the world. Get a taste of Afghan efforts in design, urban conservation and heritage protection at a pop-up exhibition by NGO Turquoise Mountain, or see an up-cycled installation by an Istanbul-based architecture studio.

Date 11 November - 16 November 2019 Category Arts , Lifestyle Venue Dubai Design District Telephone +971 4 563 1400 Website https://www.dubaidesignweek.ae/