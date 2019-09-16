  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Dubai Design Week

Dubai Design Week

Published September 16th, 2019 - 10:34 GMT
Dubai Design Week
Dubai Design Week

Dubai Design Week is the region’s largest creative festival, reflecting Dubai’s position as the design capital of the Middle East. The fifth edition of Dubai Design Week takes place 11 to 16 November, and offers hundreds of events covering design across a range of disciplines including architecture, product, furniture, interior and graphic design.

Key events include the region’s leading design trade fair, Downtown Design, where brands from near and far showcase limited-edition designs and creative ingenuity. The Global Grad Show displays works from 100 of the most innovative universities across the world, and finally Abwab, which curates projects celebrating original design from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

This year’s programme is packed with inspiring creative feats from around the world. Get a taste of Afghan efforts in design, urban conservation and heritage protection at a pop-up exhibition by NGO Turquoise Mountain, or see an up-cycled installation by an Istanbul-based architecture studio.

Date 11 November - 16 November 2019
Category Arts , Lifestyle
Venue Dubai Design District
Telephone +971 4 563 1400
Website https://www.dubaidesignweek.ae/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright Â© 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now