Dubai to Host a Festivals Starring Rita Ora

This weekend, from the 10th to the 12th of October, Dubai is hosting one of the most anticipated music festivals, “Wake Up Call”. W Hotels is bringing the touring festival, Wake Up Call Music Festival, in Dubai after the successful recent editions in Hollywood, Barcelona, and Bali.

The festival will take place and W Dubai – The Palm, consisting of three days of music, cocktails, dance parties, and more.

The star-studded lineup includes International Icon Rita Ora, Egnlish Electronic Dj Duo Disclosure, Australian Dance Music Group RÜFÜS DU SOL, German Producer Roosevelt, and French DJ Mercer.

As the festival is taking place at a hotel, it’s trading the typical festival setting for a more luxurious, more hospitality-centric experience.

There are special VIP packages for Marriott Bonvoy members called “Moments”, and they include yoga class with Ora, a private party with Disclosure and a ping pong tournament with RÜFÜS DU SOL.