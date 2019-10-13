Dubai Muscle Show 2019

  1. Home
Discover the world’s leading fitness and nutrition products at the latest edition of Dubai Muscle Show. Back for another year, the show is packed with riveting entertainment along with appearances by top international bodybuilders. Visitors at Dubai Muscle Show will be able to get their hands on free samples and advice on training methods and techniques.

Don't miss your chance to meet heavyweight stars like eight-time Mr Olmpiya winner Ronnie Coleman and seven-time Mr Olympia winner Phil Heath at this three-day show.

 

 

Date 05 December - 07 December 2019
Category Sports
Venue Dubai World Trade Centre
Telephone +971 4 383 6704
Ticket price Early bird: AED30-350
Admission 10am
Website https://www.dubaimuscleshow.com/

 

