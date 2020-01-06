Dubai Police Academy Graduation Ceremony

As the 27th batch of cadets prepare to graduate from the Dubai Police Academy, residents and visitors alike are invited to celebrate with them at Coca-Cola Arena.



The commencement ceremony will be held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Expect a dazzling celebration honouring the students, which will feature a first-of-its-kind 6D show and energising live entertainment.



Attractions across town are also hosting memorable shows and parades leading up to the graduation. From Al Seef and La Mer to JBR and City Walk, celebrate this occasion with live entertainment across Dubai's most happening destinations. Register to attend the ceremony for free through the Buy Ticket link.

Date 15 January 2020 Category Community , Lifestyle Venue Coca-Cola Arena Ticket price Free with registration Website https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/en/events/Dubai-Police-Academy