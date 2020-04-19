Dubai360: Virtual Tours

From Old Dubai’s traditional souks and museums to world-class malls and theme parks, explore Dubai through 360-degree virtual tours. Dubai Culture has brought the city’s cultural, lifestyle and entertainment landmarks to the world wide web in photos and videos, so people can enjoy the city from the comfort of their homes.



Venture into the alleys of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and the Dubai Museum, see glittering gems at the Gold Souk or skip the lines at Dubai Parks and Resorts. You can also travel to the high tops of the Burj Khalifa and hop on a virtual helicopter to take in the beauty of Dubai from a bird’s-eye view. Details are available throughout the tours, so you can learn about the attractions while zooming in for a closer look.

Date 01 April - 30 April 2020 Category Experiences , Lifestyle Ticket price Free Website https://www.dubai360.com/