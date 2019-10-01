Dubai's Bao Festival is Cancelled Days Before Starting

The electronic dance music (EDM) festival was set to kick off in at Dubai’s Meydan Grandstand on Oct. 4 with a headline performance by US DJ Steve Aoki.





Organizers took to social media to blame the last-minute cancellation on “unforeseen circumstances” and said that those who purchased tickets from Dubai.platinumlist.net will be refunded within 15 days.

Last year’s inaugural festival boasted a starry line-up of international DJs, including Martin Garrix, Dimirti Vegas & Like Mike, Afro Jack and Don Diablo.

This year’s performers paled in comparison, however, with superstar DJ Steve Aoki set to be joined by the lower profile likes of DJ L and DJ Mariana Bo.