Dubai's Bao Festival is Cancelled Days Before Starting

Highlights
The second annual Bao Festival in Dubai has been cancelled just days before it was supposed to get started.
The electronic dance music (EDM) festival was set to kick off in at Dubai’s Meydan Grandstand on Oct. 4 with a headline performance by US DJ Steve Aoki.
Organizers took to social media to blame the last-minute cancellation on “unforeseen circumstances” and said that those who purchased tickets from Dubai.platinumlist.net will be refunded within 15 days.
Last year’s inaugural festival boasted a starry line-up of international DJs, including Martin Garrix, Dimirti Vegas & Like Mike, Afro Jack and Don Diablo.
This year’s performers paled in comparison, however, with superstar DJ Steve Aoki set to be joined by the lower profile likes of DJ L and DJ Mariana Bo.