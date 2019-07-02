Dunia Batma Appears Without Makeup From the Swimming Pool

Singer Dunia Batma shared new pictures with her followers.





The new pictures were taken in a swimming pool and Dunia appeared without makeup, hair extensions or even eye lenses.

Dunia Batma, did not put any cosmetics while in the pool and had wet hair that seemed less thicker than when she uses hair extensions that make it look like she has longer thicker hair.

The interaction of Batma's followers with her picture without makeup and hair extensions, made some of her fans compliment her natural beauty and features, stressing that such pictures are an evidence of her self-confidence and her indifferent attitude towards the criticism she could face, and some pointed out that the closer images revealed how pure her face is even when she is not using social media applications filters.

Yet, some criticized the pictures asserting that her face looks different without makeup and that her hair is light, but the Moroccan artist did not care about the negative comments that were written on her pictures.

(Source: dunia_batma - Instagram)

Dunia Batma also posted a picture of hers alongside her husband, producer Mohammad Turk, from the swimming pool, but she was careful to delete the comments feature under this shot in order to prevent harsh comments as many could object to publishing photos in the swimming pool or in swimsuits.