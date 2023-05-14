Dunia Batma wears sexy black outfit

ALBAWABA - Dunia Batma looked stunning in new bold outfit.

Dunia Batma shared with her followers a picture as she showed off her latest look wearing a high-waist skirt and a black crop top.

She had her tresses down to her shoulders, and wore daring colors for her make-up look.

This look comes after the Moroccan singer appeared in an elegant luxurious Moroccan look, she wowed a Moroccan caftan, designed from soft silk fabric in green embellished with golden ribbons from the front and around the waist.

Batma accessorized in luxurious emerald green stone jewelry, with a diamond wrist watch.