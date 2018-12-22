Dylan O'Brien and Britt Robertson Decided to Split

Dylan O'Brien (Twitter)

Dylan O'Brien and Britt Robertson have split.

The long term couple - who dated for six years - have quietly called it quits, Us Weekly magazine reports.

It is not the first time the couple have been plagued by split rumours as at the beginning of the year, Dylan was forced to confirm he is still with Britt.

He said at the time: "Sometimes I look back and I'm like, 'Man, I actually lived with that for more than half a year of my life. And my girlfriend did not leave me.' It's great."

Whilst the couple loved spending time with each other, Britt confessed they both hate it when the other is watching them act on set and they instead keep their visits away from the set.

Speaking back in 2015, she shared: "I hate when he's on set watching me work. I think it's because we're both actors and very aware of the process. He hates it when I'm on set when he's working and vice versa. I think it makes sense that we're a little shy and sensitive about working in front of our significant others - to me it makes sense. When I go visit him I don't even go on set. And, when he visits me it's rare that I'll go on set."