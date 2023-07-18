Dylan Sprouse marries Barbara Palvin

ALBAWABA - Former child actor, Dylan Sprouse is now a married man.

Dylan Sprouse tied the know with model Barbara Palvin just weeks after their engagement.

The pair said their I do's in Hungary, the model's home country over the weekend at a private ceremony, and according to local outlets, Palvin and Sprouse's nuptials took place in a church just outside the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

Pop Crave’s Twitter page shared pictures of the love birds walking down the aisle, and Dylan's twin brother, Cole can be seen in the background.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin got married over the weekend in Hungary. 💍 https://t.co/uKbBHkYvGV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2023

On June 15, Palvin confirmed that she got engaged to the actor in an Instagram post writing: "With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be."



