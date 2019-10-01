Eat Bulaga Live in Dubai

  1. Home
Published October 1st, 2019 - 06:40 GMT
Filipino variety television show Eat Bulaga by GMA Network is coming to Dubai World Trade Centre this November. Eat Bulaga is the Philippines' longest-running noontime show hosted by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon. The show dishes the best mix of games, contests, sketches and production numbers.

Eat Bulaga has stitched itself into the fabric of Filipino culture, bringing people together regardless of age or location. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of all the action.

Date 15 November 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Dubai World Trade Centre
Telephone +971 4 295 8339
Ticket price AED100-350
Admission 8-11pm
Website https://www.facebook.com/events/2692413277444407/

 

