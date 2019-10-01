Eat Bulaga Live in Dubai

Filipino variety television show Eat Bulaga by GMA Network is coming to Dubai World Trade Centre this November. Eat Bulaga is the Philippines' longest-running noontime show hosted by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon. The show dishes the best mix of games, contests, sketches and production numbers.
Eat Bulaga has stitched itself into the fabric of Filipino culture, bringing people together regardless of age or location. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of all the action.
|Date
|15 November 2019
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Dubai World Trade Centre
|Telephone
|+971 4 295 8339
|Ticket price
|AED100-350
|Admission
|8-11pm
|Website
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2692413277444407/
