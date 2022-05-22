Ebru Şahin Officially Gets Engaged to Her Boyfriend

Famous Turkish actress Ebru Şahin, announced her official engagement to her NBA star boyfriend Cedi Osman.

Osman proposed to Ebru in September of last year, and the couple celebrated their engagement on Thursday, where the Turkish star wore a custom made mini dress with fringe detailing, while her fiancé wore a beige colored suit.

Şahin took to her Instagram to share pictures of the engagement party, the snaps featured the lovebirds' family and friends, and a picture where the couple were standing behind the cake, and posing in front of the camera on their balcony.

'Let's say yesterday was a bit eventful. #engagement' She captioned the post.