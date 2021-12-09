Ed Sheeran Donates Prototype Guitar to Help School in His Hometown

Ed Sheeran has donated a one-of-a-kind prototype guitar, made for his album Equals, as a charity raffle prize.

The guitar features symbolism from Sheeran's album, including a custom maple inlay at the seventh fret, a butterfly at the rod cover and a neck heel cap, and a custom made edition internal label.

Sheeran donated the guitar as part of a raffle prize towards a music pod and disabled access facilities to Sir Robert Hitcham’s CEVA School in Framlingham, Suffolk.

Ed Sheeran launches new limited run guitar to mark latest ‘coming of age’ albumhttps://t.co/kmhZB3PaUf — Suffolk Live (@SuffolkLive_) December 8, 2021

The singer-songwriter has pledged to personalize the guitar for the winner of the £5-a-ticket raffle, writing lyrics or their name if they want.

In a video recorded while holding the guitar, Sheeran said: “This is the prototype of the new Equals guitar by Sheeran Guitars by Lowden.

“It is one of one, there is not another guitar like this. This is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are all right – it says prototype in it.

“To win this, it’s a £5 raffle which goes to charity. It’s going to build a music centre at a primary school near me, which I’m really excited about. “If you win it you can have it personalised, I can write some lyrics on it, I’ll do whatever you want! “Runners-up will get a signed Ipswich Town shirt by me. Good luck and Merry Christmas!”

The instrument is crafted from walnut and spruce trees which have fallen naturally.