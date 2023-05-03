Ed Sheeran gets candid about wife's cancer

ALBAWBA - Ed Sheeran and his wife talk about her cancer diagnosis in the new Disney+ documentary, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.

Singer Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn get candid about her cancer diagnosis in Sheeran's new documentary, and the singer shared details of what inspired his album, Subtract.

The docu-series is broken down into four parts, Love, Loss, Focus, and Balance, and in the new release, Seaborn and Sheeran talk about her cancer diagnosis and the type of effect it had on their marriage.

Seaborn revealed that the doctors found a tumor in her arm when she was six months pregnant.

'Life is unpredictable'



Ed Sheeran doc 'The Sum Of It All' charts his biggest highs and most painful lows, when it hits Disney+ on May 3 pic.twitter.com/Cri7mayiQM — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 20, 2023

she shared: "I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year which was a massive sh*tter, It made me massively reflect on our mortality. I would never agree to do anything like this (documentary), but it made me think, 'Oh, if I died, what's people's perception of me? What do you leave behind?'"

Seaborn adds, "For Ed, the whole point is he wants to say to people, 'I'm not just this music machine. I'm not just this robot that tries to get No. 1. I'm a father, I'm a son, I'm a friend.' It wasn't until this year when I was like, 'I might die.'"

"It was horrible," the Shape of You singer said, "I kept saying to you that it was just a lump and not to worry, I remember rehearsing and getting a call from Cherry. The doctor was basically like, 'This is bad.'"

The couple then were able to have their baby as they found out that Seaborn's diagnosis is not as severe as they were initially told.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All is now streaming on Disney+.