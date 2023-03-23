Ed Sheeran opens up about drug addiction

ALBAWABA - British pop star Ed Sheeran opened up about his struggles with alcohol and drugs after his best friend died.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran talked about his struggles with substance abuse, and revealed that his hit song, Bad Habits is about addiction.

Ed Sheeran talks to Rolling Stone about how much his touring habits have changed.



"It’s so nice and wholesome having family on tour. On the last tour, I’d party till 7 a.m., sleep till 4 p.m., get up and do the gig. But I was like, 26."



Sheeran revealed he did not touch any kind of drug until he reached the age of 24, however, the singer did not want to share specific details afraid that his kids would one day read about it.

Sheeran has two daughters, Lyra, and Jupiter with his wife Cherry Seaborn Sheeran.



The singer stated that he used to take substance at festivals saying: "Well if all of my friends do it, it can’t be that bad, And then sort of dabbling."

"And then it just turns into a habit that you do once a week and then once a day and then, like, twice a day and then, like, without booze. It just became bad vibes."

The Shivers singer confirmed that now he now does not take drugs nor drink hard liquor.

"Two months before Lyra was born, Cherry said, 'If my waters break, do you really want someone else to drive me to the hospital? Because I was just drinking a lot. And that’s when it clicked."

"I was like, No, actually, I really don’t. And I don’t ever want to be pissed holding my kid. Ever, ever. Having a couple of beers is one thing. But having a bottle of vodka is another thing."

Ed Sheeran added that he is now getting into his thirties and he believes he should 'grow up' and be happy with his past experiences.

Later on, he opened up about the death of his best friend, Jamal Edwards.

Ed Sheeran has vowed never to take drugs again as it would be 'disrespectful' to late pal Jamal Edwards' memory.



"I would never, ever, ever touch anything again, because that’s how Jamal died. And that’s just disrespectful to his memory to even, like, go near."