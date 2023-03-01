Ed Sheeran opens up about wife's tumor

ALBAWABA - Ed Sheeran opened up about his wife, Cherry Seaborn's tumor, and the medical scare they experienced.

British singer, Ed Sheeran shared details about his upcoming album Subtract and revealed that his wife Cherry Seaborn experienced a medical scare when she was pregnant.

Sheeran announced that he will drop his upcoming fifth studio album on May 5, 2023, and revealed that the project comes out of a monumental change in the singer's life and the birth of his second daughter.

He said: "I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be, then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."

Sheeran added: "Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumor, with no route to treatment until after the birth."

"My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiraling through fear, depression, and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air."

"I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts."

And just hours ago, the Shape of You hitmaker took to his social media account to announce his new album and captioned the post: "My new album Subtract will be out on 5th May 2023. You can pre-order it now."