Ed Sheeran Plans to Quit Touring to Spend Time With His Family

The singer announced that his forthcoming Mathematic tour will be his last stadium tour he wants to spend more time with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their 16-month old daughter, Lyra.

Sheeran shared the news during his latest appearance on The Teach Me a Lesson podcast.

He said: 'I would hate to get to 20 years' time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I'd chosen work over them.

'I think the pattern I see a lot in my sphere, is if I could go back it would be this: "I would not miss this birthday and I would not go, yes I'll play another stadium".

He added: “I think it’s about finding the balance with that – and I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see myself going on one of them like that again.”

Ed also stated that he would be away for 'six weeks in summer or six weeks in the winter' to ensure he isn't missing out on time with his family.

He said: “I do think life is about passing things on to the next generation and I want to put as much time into my kids as possible.”

His forthcoming tour will begin next April and will first take place in Dublin, the Bad Habits singer will then be moving across Europe until September.

The musician’s last tour, Divide, included 260 shows across almost two and a half years between 2017 and 2019.

The Sun revealed how Ed's touring income dropped from £70million to just £591 during lockdown. A source said: “Ed’s accounts for his company Hayagotatourboi Touring make for funny reading.

He has absolutely raked it in from his tours and in the past three years the firm has made more than £250million. “Ed made so much cash it worked out at him earning £192,000 a day.

But now he’s taken a break he’s living a little more like us, with a daily income of £1.62.”

Ed’s Divide tour in 2019 was the highest grossing of all time, with him earning £587million after selling 8.9million tickets across six continents.