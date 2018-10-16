Egyptian-Canadian Actor Mena Massoud Has His Black Hair Side Wept Just Like Disney Character Aladdin in New Live-Action Trailer

Will Smith is set to play Genie, The cast also includes Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and the Tunisian-Dutch Actor Marwan Kenzari as the evil vizier Jafar. (Source: aladdinfilm - Instagram)

Just in time for celebrating the cold season, Disney gave us a reason to be super excited for next summer.

Why? Because the official teaser for Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic 1992 film, Aladdin, was unveiled last Thursday. And guess what? Egyptian-Canadian actor, Mena Massoud, was chosen to be playing the goofy heartthrob, Aladdin.

(Source: menamassoud - Instagram)

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the upcoming live-action remake is set to hit theatres on May 24, 2019. It was Will Smith who posted the first teaser poster. The Fresh Prince is set to play Genie which is enough reason to be excited about the film. The cast also includes Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and the Tunisian-Dutch Actor Marwan Kenzari as the evil vizier Jafar.

The 27-year-old Massoud was born in Cairo, Egypt, and raised in Canada. There’s a huge resemblance between the half Egyptian actor and the Disney character with the side wept black hair, the charming smile, and the witty dark eyes. This is not the first appearance for the rising star. He has worked previously in television and among his roles is Jared Malik in the 2015 series Open Heart, and Tarek Kassar in the Amazon series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.