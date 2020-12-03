Celebrities Stun in Hollywood Glamour on Cairo International Film Festival Red Carpet 2020.. Watch

The 42nd edition of Cairo International Film Festival kicked off yesterday evening in the open air at Fountain Theater in the Egyptian Opera House, in presence of a large number of art and media stars.

Celebrities were hailed for strutting on the red carpet sporting elegant gowns, unlike the selection we've seen in Gouna Film Festival.

Let us discover what the stars wore in Cairo International Film Festival 2020 opening night:

Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached

Egyptian actress Jory Bakr

Jordanian actress and singer Mai Selim

Egyptian actress Elham Shahin

Jordanian actress Mais Hamdan

Egyptian actress Lebleba

Egyptian singer and actress Bushra

Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby

Egyptian actress Tara Emad

Egyptian actress Dalia El Beheri

Egyptian couple Mona Zaki and Ahmed Helmy along with their daughter

Egyptian veteran Youssra

Egyptian actress Shereen Reda

Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri

Egyptian couple Hanah El-Zahed and Ahmad Fahmy

Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak

Egyptian actress Nelly Karim

Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk

Egyptian actress Amina Khalil

Saudi sisters Aseel & Lojain Omran

Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh

Egyptian actor Ahmed Al-Fishawy and wife Nada Kamel

Egyptian belly dancer Dina