Celebrities Stun in Hollywood Glamour on Cairo International Film Festival Red Carpet 2020.. Watch

The 42nd edition of Cairo International Film Festival kicked off yesterday evening in the open air at Fountain Theater in the Egyptian Opera House, in presence of a large number of art and media stars.
Celebrities were hailed for strutting on the red carpet sporting elegant gowns, unlike the selection we've seen in Gouna Film Festival.
Let us discover what the stars wore in Cairo International Film Festival 2020 opening night:
Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached
Egyptian actress Jory Bakr
Jordanian actress and singer Mai Selim
Egyptian actress Elham Shahin
Jordanian actress Mais Hamdan
Egyptian actress Lebleba
Egyptian singer and actress Bushra
Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby
Egyptian actress Tara Emad
Egyptian actress Dalia El Beheri
Egyptian couple Mona Zaki and Ahmed Helmy along with their daughter
Egyptian veteran Youssra
Egyptian actress Shereen Reda
Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri
Egyptian couple Hanah El-Zahed and Ahmad Fahmy
Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak
Egyptian actress Nelly Karim
Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk
Egyptian actress Amina Khalil
Saudi sisters Aseel & Lojain Omran
Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh
Egyptian actor Ahmed Al-Fishawy and wife Nada Kamel
Egyptian belly dancer Dina
