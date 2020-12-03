  1. Home
Celebrities Stun in Hollywood Glamour on Cairo International Film Festival Red Carpet 2020.. Watch

Published December 3rd, 2020 - 08:06 GMT
The 42nd edition of Cairo International Film Festival kicked off yesterday evening in the open air at Fountain Theater in the Egyptian Opera House, in presence of a large number of art and media stars.

Celebrities were hailed for strutting on the red carpet sporting elegant gowns, unlike the selection we've seen in Gouna Film Festival.

Let us discover what the stars wore in Cairo International Film Festival 2020 opening night:

Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached

 

Egyptian actress Jory Bakr

 

Jordanian actress and singer Mai Selim

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mai Selim (@maiselim)

 

Egyptian actress Elham Shahin

 

Jordanian actress Mais Hamdan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mais Hamdan (@maishamdanoff)

 

Egyptian actress Lebleba

 

Egyptian singer and actress Bushra

 

Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by البوابة (@albawabame)

 

Egyptian actress Tara Emad

Egyptian actress Dalia El Beheri

 

Egyptian couple Mona Zaki and Ahmed Helmy along with their daughter

 

Egyptian veteran Youssra

 

Egyptian actress Shereen Reda

 

Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by البوابة (@albawabame)

 

Egyptian couple Hanah El-Zahed and Ahmad Fahmy

 

Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak

 

Egyptian actress Nelly Karim

 

Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk

 

Egyptian actress Amina Khalil

 

Saudi sisters Aseel & Lojain Omran

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by البوابة (@albawabame)

 

Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh

 

Egyptian actor Ahmed Al-Fishawy and wife Nada Kamel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by البوابة (@albawabame)

 

Egyptian belly dancer Dina

 


