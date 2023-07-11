Egyptian fan sings on stage with Travis Scott

ALBAWABA - Travis Scott held a concert in Germany, after which a video of a young Egyptian fan jumping on stage to join the rapper.

Travis Scott brings an Egyptian fan with him up on stage, and the video of the performance went viral on social media pages in Arab countries.

The fan, Karim Abdelrahmann jumped on stage to join Scott in his performance, and it was perfect as if the duo trained on it prior to the concert.

While Abdelrahmann was still in the crowd he was holding a cardboard sign that read: "I came all the way from Egypt."

The fan created a new Instagram page and upload a picture of him performing with Scott on stage, the picture gained more than 5 thousand likes in less than 24 hours.

He also shared a picture on his Instagram Story of him with some friends and fans in which he thanked them for helping him get up on stage, he wrote: "couldn't have done it without you."