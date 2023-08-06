Egyptian Oscar winner Rami Malek splits from girlfriend

ALBAWABA - Rami Malek splits from his girlfriend of five years, Lucy Boynton.

Oscar-winner Rami Malek has reportedly ended his five-year-long relationship with his girlfriend Lucy Boynton on good terms.

The pair agreed to go their separate ways earlier this year, sparking the speculations...Malek and Boynton were last spotted together in February of 2023.

It has been claimed that the Egyptian actor and the British-American actress have already moved on with their lives, and possibly started dating other people.

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek starred together in 2017's Bohemian Rhapsody which helped involve their love story, the actors made their first public debut in January 2018.

Exactly a year after, Malek made his first public statement giving a shoutout to Lucy, and confirming their relationship, he said: "Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.”

AFP

In that same week, the couple walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes, where Malek took home the award for Best Actor.

In 2019, Malek won an Oscar award for Best Actor, after starring as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the actor was sitting next to Boynton when he was called on stage, Malek kissed his co-star/girlfriend in front of the audience and went up on stage to accept his award.

AFP

Rami most recently appeared in 'Oppenheimer', as David Hill, a nuclear physicist who helped create the atomic bomb during World War II.