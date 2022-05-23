Egyptian Singer Boussy Ties The Knot For The Second Time

Artist Boussy published wedding photos to her official Instagram news to celebrate the happy occasion.

The wedding was attended by a number of close friends, as well as the artist Wafaa Amer, artist Hanadi Muhanna and her husband, artist Ahmed Khaled Saleh, and the wedding ceremony was performed by the show dancer Dina.

The singer tied the knot with hairdresser Hisham Rabie in a hotel in Cairo the duo announced their marriage as a surprise to the public, and did not reveal it until the wedding day.

Hisham Rabie had separated from his wife, the mother of his children, some time ago, then a friendship relationship developed between him and the artist, Boussy, and turned into feelings of love that turned to marriage.