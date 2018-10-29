Elissa Gets 120K Egyptian Pounds for TV Interview and Refuses to Sing Live!

Rumor has it that Elissa got 120K Egyptian pounds for a TV interview with Mona Al Shathili (Source: elissazkh - Instagram)

News reports revealed the amount of money Lebanese superstar Elissa got to appear in the talk show "Maakom" (With You) presented by TV host Mona Al Shathili.

Rumor has it that Elissa got 120K Egyptian pounds for the episode under one condition which is not singing live.

In a special episode Elissa will talk about the details of discovering she had cancer and how she dealt with the situation until it passed.

The episode's promo revealed the warm welcome Elissa got from the audience once she entered as the attendants stood up to salute her for her bravery in beating cancer and her unique art.

Elissa revealed her struggle with breast cancer in the music video of her song "Ila Kol Elli Bihebooni" (To All Those who Love Me) that she dedicated to all her fans around the world.

By the end of the video Elissa made sure to raise awareness on the importance of early breast cancer check up so that it can be cured.