Elissa gifts Princess Iman a song

ALBAWABA - Singer Elissa dedicated a song for the daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, Princess Iman.

Elissa gifted Princess Iman bint Abdullah the song to celebrate her upcoming marriage to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.

The Princess's mom, Queen Rania Al Abdullah took to her Instagram page to share an emotional video of the day her daughter was born, and snippets of the future bride's childhood, and for the music, the Queen of Jordan chose to put a song for Elissa which was dedicated to Princess Iman in celebration of her new chapter.

Queen Rania wrote: "The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are. Thank you to the very talented @elissazkh and to the brilliant @imarwankhoury for this wonderful gift and for your amazing ability to capture sentiments so beautifully."

And on Sunday, The Jordanian Royal Court announced that Princess Iman will marry Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12.

The groom was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, and is of Greek descent. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and works in the financial services sector in New York City, USA.