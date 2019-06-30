Elissa Loses Her Temper at Choir on Mawazine Stage

Lebanese singer Elissa is famous for her mood swings.





Her Moody nature was evident during her last concert at Mawazine Festival, while she was singing on stage and at the peak of her interaction with the audience.

A video that was taken during Elissa's performance in the festival was highly shared on social media. While on stage, Elissa appeared confused by a sound problem while a technician appeared to be helping her by fixing her earphones and microphone.

Elissa tried to correct the flaw by continuing her singing after which she apologized to the audience for what was happening. But the state of uneasiness the breast cancer survivor was in was clear, which prompted her to give some notes to the technician who was next to her, and then to technicians backstage that she made gestures with her hand to agitated and appeared to be saying "Why did the sound go away?" in a Lebanese dialect.

Things did not stop at this point, as the artist could not control her nerves further, and at some point she turned to the choir members behind her and asked them a question in a violent manner that translated the state of anger that she was in. The Lebanese Diva asked the choir "Sing! What is wrong with you?" which startled them as they continued singing to solve the dilemma.