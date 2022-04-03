Elissa, Tamer Hosni, Amr Diab and Youssra Lead Ramadan 2022 Commercials' Race

Ramadan 2022 has started and commercials starring top singers and actors from the Middle East have started coloring all television screens throughout the region. While Yussra, Elissa, Tamer Hosni and Nelly Karim star Zad Compound commerical, Amro Diab is by no doubt Vodaphone's face of this year's holy season.

Another nice couple leading Fresh commercial this year are Ruby and Essaily.

Yet another couple cute Yasmine Abdel Aziz and Kareem Mahmoud Abdel Aziz star Telecom Egypt ad of the year.

Women power is the feature of Orange Telecom ad of the season starring Mona Zakki Dina Sherbini and Nelly Kareem.

While the Agricultural Bank of Egypt chose the amazing Shireen Abdel Wahab to lead its commercial.

Which commercial did you enjoy the most?