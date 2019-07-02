Elissa Tells Her Fans to Ignore the Bullies

Zaid Bawab

Zaid Bawab

Published July 2nd, 2019 - 09:36 GMT
Elissa has recently faced lots of bullying comments on a spontaneous morning photo she posted with the caption Bonjour Source elissazkh Instagram
Elissa has recently faced lots of bullying comments on a spontaneous morning photo she posted with the caption "Bonjour. (Source: elissazkh - Instagram)

Elissa has previously participated in a campaign against bullying, but she is often a victim of it.


Indifference is how the Lebanese Diva responds to bullying comments. Recently she asked her fans not to respond to the bullies and told them in a Lebanese dialect: "Don't get mad if people bully me, they do not bother me, because their comments reflect their psychological problems that have no influence on me."

She added a hashtag that says "I am Elissa" in Arabic which turned into a widely shared hashtag among her lovers.

The Lebanese sensation has recently faced lots of bullying comments on a spontaneous morning photo she posted with the caption "Bonjour".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stop #bullying ,u can destroy people ,s liife and soul !plz get over it ! We understand that the bully who's insecure

A post shared by Elissa (@elissazkh) on

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now