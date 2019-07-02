Elissa Tells Her Fans to Ignore the Bullies

Elissa has previously participated in a campaign against bullying, but she is often a victim of it.





Indifference is how the Lebanese Diva responds to bullying comments. Recently she asked her fans not to respond to the bullies and told them in a Lebanese dialect: "Don't get mad if people bully me, they do not bother me, because their comments reflect their psychological problems that have no influence on me."

لما حدا يتعرضلي أو يتنمر على صورة، ما تتضايقو لأنو الموضوع آخر همي وما إلو أي تأثير عليي، ويللي عم يتنمرو ويحكو ما عندن إلا عقدهن يفجروها، فا اتركوهن بعقدهن. يفشو خلقن 🤪 #انااليسا — Elissa (@elissakh) July 1, 2019

She added a hashtag that says "I am Elissa" in Arabic which turned into a widely shared hashtag among her lovers.

The Lebanese sensation has recently faced lots of bullying comments on a spontaneous morning photo she posted with the caption "Bonjour".