Elissa's new song deleted shortly after its release

ALBAWABA - Elissa releases a new song but deletes it hours after.

Hours after Elissa released her new song, Al Uqod, Watary Production deleted the song from YouTube.

In the first hours after the song was released on YouTube, it gained over 120,000 views, and the name of the song trended on social media.

The singer broke her silence over why the song was removed from YouTube, she wrote: "My contract with Watary Productions ended on August 12, but it seems like the production company took down the video from YouTube after the contract expired."

Instagram

She added: " But this issue won't stop you from listening to the song on other music streaming platforms. The best decision I made is me leaving Watary company."

The singer shared a snippet of her new song on her Instagram page and wrote in the caption a part of the song's lyrics.

The song is the first collaboration with Elissa and Egyptian poet Ayman Bahjat Qamar, from the tunes of Mohammed Yahya and from the distribution of musician Jalal Hamdawi.