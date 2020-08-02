Ellen Degeneres Wants to Shut Down Her TV Show Due to Toxic Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres is allegedly ready to call it quits on her TV show according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The host, 62, has told executives at TelePictures and Warner Bros that she’s had enough amid the mounting toxic workplace allegations surrounding her talk show.

“She feels she can’t go on and the only way to recover her personal brand from this is to shut down the show,” a source told the publication.

DeGeneres on Thursday sent an emotional message to the staff of her television talk show saying she was taking steps to improve the culture on set following accusations of a hostile working environment.

The email followed an internal investigation by Warner Bros. Television, which produces “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” of complaints ranging from bullying to racism among production staff.