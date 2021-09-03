Ellie Goulding Reveals Why She Kept her Pregnancy a Secret

Ellie Goulding kept her pregnancy private so she could "understand what was going on" with her body.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker gave birth to her son Arthur four months ago but didn't reveal she was expecting until February 2021 in an exclusive interview with Vogue UK.

Ellie has now admitted she found it daunting becoming a first-time parent with her husband Caspar Jopling was "daunting," and she decided to focus on herself away from the spotlight so she could get used to being pregnant and prepare for motherhood in her own time.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Lorraine' on Thursday (02.09.21), she said: "For every new mum it's daunting and I realised I had an opportunity to just be by myself and get to know all these new feelings and hormones and all that stuff.

"And I just did it by myself and just took it day by day, and it was just a chance for me to understand what was going on with my body, my mind. It was a nice, private time."

The 34-year-old pop star admitted each day as a new parent comes with its own lessons, which she has opened up about in new book 'Fitter, Calmer, Stronger'.

She added: "I'm learning something every hour of the day at the moment with Arthur, navigating it.

"I talk about it in the book because it just came and changed everything and you have to adapt.

"I talk about it and am really open and honest and it comes with its challenges, it's a very day by day thing."



Meanwhile, Ellie noted things have got easier in the music industry when it comes to balancing motherhood and work.

She said: "It was definitely a blessing that I got that time to have a calm pregnancy, just be in nature ... And take it all in.

"It's tough, because it is being a working mum, because I went back to the studio maybe three or four weeks after I had him and I could balance it all but it's challenging.

"I think people are way more understanding and supportive of it now, especially in the music industry. My record label, my management, my friends - everyone has been so supportive and brilliant, and I'm very grateful for that."