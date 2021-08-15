Elliot Page Shows Off Abs in New Instagram Pic

The “Umbrella Academy” star celebrated the weekend by showing off his six-pack in a mirror selfie.

Elliot came out as transgender in December 2020, announcing the news on his social media pages.

Page captioned the picture with a ''TGIF'' sticker.

Elliot revealed he underwent top surgery in March to remove breast tissue for a more masculine appearance.

The actor previously posted a shirtless photo in May while lounging by the pool.

The 34-year-old wrote: ''Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful.''

In April, Elliot Page did an interview with Opra where he opened up about being transgender, ''I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it's the case for so many people, because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."

Page is set to receive an award on Aug. 22 at the closing night gala of the Outfest L.A.’s Annual Trans and Non-binary Summit, an event that gives recognition to those who have significantly contributed to the LGBTQ+ community through stories, art and media.

The X-Men actor came out as gay in 2014 and found love with ex-wife Emma Portner. They divorced in January this year.