Elliot Page Shows Off Abs in New Instagram Pic

Alex Abumuhor

Published August 15th, 2021 - 11:29 GMT
The X-Men actor came out as gay in 2014
The actor previously posted a shirtless photo in May

 The “Umbrella Academy” star celebrated the weekend by showing off his six-pack in a mirror selfie.

Also ReadElliot Page Admits He is Thankful For His Fans' SupportElliot Page Admits He is Thankful For His Fans' Support

Elliot came out as transgender in December 2020, announcing the news on his social media pages.

Page captioned the picture with a  ''TGIF'' sticker.

Elliot revealed he underwent top surgery in March to remove breast tissue for a more masculine appearance.

The actor previously posted a shirtless photo in May while lounging by the pool.

The 34-year-old  wrote: ''Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful.''

In April, Elliot Page did an interview with Opra where he opened up about being transgender, ''I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it's the case for so many people, because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don't even want to go to the doctor."

Also ReadElliot Page Admits He is Thankful For His Fans' SupportElliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page Comes out as Transgender

Page is set to receive an award on Aug. 22 at the closing night gala of the Outfest L.A.’s Annual Trans and Non-binary Summit, an event that gives recognition to those who have significantly contributed to the LGBTQ+ community through stories, art and media.

The X-Men actor came out as gay in 2014 and found love with ex-wife Emma Portner. They divorced in January this year.

 


